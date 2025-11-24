Google Business Profile Admin Panel Not Showing Up For Some

For the past week or so, a number of local SEOs and local business owners have been unable to see the admin panel, also known as NMX, when they search for their business in Google Search. This is not impacting everyone. I see it, many see it, but for some businesses, it does not show up.

When you do a search for [my business] and you are logged into a Google Business Profile account with businesses, your business(es) should show up and let you manage them. But some might not show up.

This is what it looks like for my business:

Gbp Admin Panel

There are a number of complaints about this issue in the Google Business Profiles Help forums and Local Search Forum.

Gold Google Business Profile expert, Ayman Ali, confirmed it is an issue and said the Google team is working on a fix. He wrote, "Google is aware of the issue and is working on a fix."

There are workarounds; you can do few of the following things to manage your business profile on Google:

(1) Go to business.google.com/en-all/business-profile and click on sign in button.

(2) Go to Google Maps and manage your business there, either in the app or web interface. On your mobile device, open the Google Maps app Maps. At the bottom right, tap Business. Tap Edit profile. After you make your changes, tap Save.

(3) Try to go to business.google.com and manage it there.

Google is working on a fix but until then, try those workarounds.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help forums and Local Search Forum.

 

