Google confirmed a new search algorithm update - well, this is just a weather feature - but it is a stormy one. Well, maybe not. Google said Google Search's weather results were updated to what they call WeatherNext 2 - Google's "most advanced and efficient forecasting model."

Google said WeatherNext 2 is now used for "weather forecasts in Search, Gemini, Pixel Weather, and Google Maps Platform’s Weather API." Plus "in the coming weeks, it will also help power weather information in Google Maps."

"WeatherNext 2 surpasses our previous state-of-the-art WeatherNext model on 99.9% of variables (e.g. temperature, wind, humidity) and lead times (0-15 days), enabling more useful and accurate forecasts," Google added.

So now these weather boxes in Google Search are now a lot better and more accurate.

