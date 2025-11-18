Google Search Weather Results Update - WeatherNext 2

Google confirmed a new search algorithm update - well, this is just a weather feature - but it is a stormy one. Well, maybe not. Google said Google Search's weather results were updated to what they call WeatherNext 2 - Google's "most advanced and efficient forecasting model."

Google said WeatherNext 2 is now used for "weather forecasts in Search, Gemini, Pixel Weather, and Google Maps Platform’s Weather API." Plus "in the coming weeks, it will also help power weather information in Google Maps."

"WeatherNext 2 surpasses our previous state-of-the-art WeatherNext model on 99.9% of variables (e.g. temperature, wind, humidity) and lead times (0-15 days), enabling more useful and accurate forecasts," Google added.

So now these weather boxes in Google Search are now a lot better and more accurate.

Nick Fox from Google wrote on X:

Hundreds of millions of people turn to Google Search every week for the weather. We just launched our powerful WeatherNext AI Models in Google Search to help upgrade weather forecasts. This is our most advanced weather forecasting tech in Search to date!

Our WeatherNext AI Models lead to big improvements in Search, like (1) more accurate weather forecasts further out – with significant improvements in the 2-10 day out range (2) a massive (!!) improvement in weather forecast granularity (in other words, highly-localized forecasts!)

Here is a video:

So there - while we've been waiting for more core updates, more often - that didn't happen but at least we got a weather update...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Search Weather Results Update - WeatherNext 2

Nov 18, 2025

