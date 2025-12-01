Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Delayed Two Weeks

Google Search Console's page indexing report is delayed again, stuck at two weeks ago, November 17, 2025. This is a much longer than normal delay for this page indexing report, but it is just a reporting issue and it does not mean your site has any issues with indexing.

Here is a screenshot of the page indexing report in Google Search Console for me:

Google Search Console reporting is known to get stuck and have delays, so this is not all that uncommon. But it has been two weeks since this report has seen any fresh data, so it is worth noting that this is on Google's end and not yours.

John Mueller from Google confirmed the issue on Bluesky and wrote, "Sorry! Looking at our data, the index coverage data is older than what we'd consider normal."

He added, "this is usually just reporting, and not related to actual indexing. I don't have any information on when it'll catch back up for now, but I'll update here as I hear more."

Then early this morning, John posted an official update on LinkedIn and wrote:

FYI - Page indexing report delays

We're currently experiencing longer than usual delays in the Search Console Index Coverage report. This only affects reporting, not crawling, indexing, or ranking of websites. We'll update here once this issue is resolved. Thanks for your patience!

I assume it will catch up this week.

And yes, if you submitted page "fixes" to Google and are waiting to see if Google recognized those changes, you will have to wait until this report is up to date to see that information.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

Update at 8am ET: It seems to be catching up now:

Page Indexing Date

 

