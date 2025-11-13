Google Clarifies Reviews Schema On Nesting In Reviews & Aggregate Ratings

Nov 13, 2025 - 7:35 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Reviews Egg Nest

Google has updated the review snippet documentation to explain that site owners should avoid using multiple ways of indicating what's being reviewed, the search company announced. This is to make it clear about how nesting in reviews and aggregate ratings are interpreted and handled by Google Search.

Google wrote that this is to "prevent ambiguity and make sure Google can better interpret your review and aggregate rating structured data."

So what changed in the document?

  • Where it use to say just "itemReviewed" - now it says "itemReviewed (if review is not a Nested Review)."
  • Under that, Google updated this line to say, "The item that is being reviewed. However, if the review is nested into another schema.org type using the review property, omit the itemReviewed property (we assume the parent item is the reviewed item)."
  • The itemReviewed.name added to it "or parent item name in Nested Review."
  • This line now says "itemReviewed (if aggregate rating is not a Nested Aggregate Rating)"
  • This too, "itemReviewed.name or parent item name in Nested Aggregate Rating."
  • This use to read "The name of the item that is being reviewed. If the review is nested into another schema.org type using the review property, you still need to provide the name of the thing that is being reviewed. For example." and now reads, "The name of the item that is being reviewed. If the review is nested into another schema.org type using the aggregateRating property, you still need to provide the name of the thing that is being reviewed. For example:"

Forum discussion at X.

 

