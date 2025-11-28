Gemini 3 Now Powering Google AI Mode For Some Queries, Automatically

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Mode

I know Google said on November 18th that Gemini 3 was "shipping in Search on day one." But no, it shipped on November 26th instead. Nick Fox, SVP at Google, said on X, "We’ve just shipped intelligent automatic model routing to Gemini 3 Pro for your toughest questions in AI Mode."

Or maybe the difference was that you were able to select Gemini 3 for AI Mode manually on November 18th and now Google will select it for you, automatically, depending on the query? I will go with that.

Google did say on November 18th:

And in the coming weeks, we’re also enhancing our automatic model selection in Search with Gemini 3. This means Search will intelligently route your most challenging questions in AI Mode and AI Overviews to this frontier model — while continuing to use faster models for simpler tasks. This will be rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S.

So the "automatic model selection" part is what is live.

Google Ai Mode Gemini 3 Toggle

Also, it said AI Overviews, not just AI Mode. But it seems like this is just AI Mode. In fact, when Nick Fox first posted, he wrote AI Overviews too and then 30 minutes later edited his post to just say AI Mode.

Here is the original post:

Nick Fox Original

Here is the new one:

For more details about Gemini 3 in Google Search, see this story.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 28, 2025

Nov 28, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ads Account Hijacks, Thanksgiving Google Volatility & Web Guide For All

Nov 28, 2025 - 8:01 am
Spiders

OpenAI Scales Up Crawling & Bots For The Holidays

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google's Sundar Pichai Monitors X On Launch Days For Feedback

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Gemini 3 Now Powering Google AI Mode For Some Queries, Automatically

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Showcases Events With New Results

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google AI Overviews Showcases Events With New Results
Next Story: Google's Sundar Pichai Monitors X On Launch Days For Feedback

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.