I know Google said on November 18th that Gemini 3 was "shipping in Search on day one." But no, it shipped on November 26th instead. Nick Fox, SVP at Google, said on X, "We’ve just shipped intelligent automatic model routing to Gemini 3 Pro for your toughest questions in AI Mode."

Or maybe the difference was that you were able to select Gemini 3 for AI Mode manually on November 18th and now Google will select it for you, automatically, depending on the query? I will go with that.

Google did say on November 18th:

And in the coming weeks, we’re also enhancing our automatic model selection in Search with Gemini 3. This means Search will intelligently route your most challenging questions in AI Mode and AI Overviews to this frontier model — while continuing to use faster models for simpler tasks. This will be rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S.

So the "automatic model selection" part is what is live.

Also, it said AI Overviews, not just AI Mode. But it seems like this is just AI Mode. In fact, when Nick Fox first posted, he wrote AI Overviews too and then 30 minutes later edited his post to just say AI Mode.

Here is the original post:

Here is the new one:

The rollout of Gemini 3 in Search continues! We’ve just shipped intelligent automatic model routing to Gemini 3 Pro for your toughest questions in AI Mode. Currently available for Google AI Pro & Ultra subs in the U.S. — Nick Fox (@thefox) November 26, 2025

For more details about Gemini 3 in Google Search, see this story.

