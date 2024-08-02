Here is the big monthly Google webmaster report, where I catch you up on what changes with Google Search related to Google updates, ranking volatility, SEO, Search Console, UI changes, local and much more. This month we had intense ranking volatility all month, we had autocomplete updates, deepfakes algorithm changes and a big search indexing bug.

On top of all of that, Google Search Console had extended delays but that is no sign of a core update. You can now add shipping and return info to Google Search Console. Reddit did not block Google despite what many thought, but they did block Bing.

We saw a lot of changes with AI Overviews, Google Search Notes is gone now, Gooogle is testing country labels for search snippets, Google is degrading X in Search maybe and more. Google also posted its earnings report and more.

Here are a lot of additional top headlines for the past month:

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google AI Overviews:Google User Interface:Google Business Profiles & Local:Other Google:

