Here is the big monthly Google webmaster report, where I catch you up on what changes with Google Search related to Google updates, ranking volatility, SEO, Search Console, UI changes, local and much more. This month we had intense ranking volatility all month, we had autocomplete updates, deepfakes algorithm changes and a big search indexing bug.
On top of all of that, Google Search Console had extended delays but that is no sign of a core update. You can now add shipping and return info to Google Search Console. Reddit did not block Google despite what many thought, but they did block Bing.
We saw a lot of changes with AI Overviews, Google Search Notes is gone now, Gooogle is testing country labels for search snippets, Google is degrading X in Search maybe and more. Google also posted its earnings report and more.
Here are a lot of additional top headlines for the past month:
Google Algorithm Updates:
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Bursting At The Seams
- Ongoing Google Search Ranking Volatility For 2 Weeks
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility - July 23rd
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility - July 18th
- Tools Show July 9th Google Search Ranking Volatility But Chatter Limited
- July 4th Weekend Google Search Ranking Update & Volatility
- Google: SEO Feedback On The Last Core Update Was Really Helpful
- Google: Core Update Expected In The Coming Weeks
- Google: Core Update Isn't Extremely Far Away As Publishers Grow Concerned
- Google Improved Autocomplete Predictions After Trump Criticism
- Google Explains Search Algorithm Updates Around Deepfakes
- Google Search Bug: Not Indexing or Serving New Content Again
- Google Search Console Delays Is Not A Google Core Update
- Google Expands Translated Search Results To More Languages
- Google Artificially Generated Content AGC Classification Score?
- No - Reddit Is Not Blocking Google Search
- Google Updated Image SEO Best Practices For Embedded Images
- Deep Dive On How Google Search Indexes JavaScript
- Google URL Best Practices Updated: Don't Use Fragments To Change Page Content
- Google To Host More Creator Meetings
- SEO Poll: 54% Of SEOs Saw Positive Effects From Google Updates
- Google: Don't Make Your M-Dot URLs The Canonical
- Google: Ranking For Unrelated Keywords In Search? Make Your Titles & Content Clearer
- Google's John Mueller: Don't Use LLMs For SEO Advice
- Google: ccTLDs & Language Do Help You Rank A Little Better In Local Country Region
- Google: Removing Massive Disavow Lists Should Not Worry You
- Billions Of Google goo.gl URLs Will No Longer Work
- Google May Allow Publishers To Exclude Content From Google Discover
- Google Search Extracts Composite Images With Trained Algorithmic Media Types
- Google Search Console Performance Reports All Caught Up
- New: Google Search Console Let's You Add Your Shipping & Return Information
- Google Search Console Performance Report Search Appearance Filter Bug (To Be Fixed)
- Google Search Console New Owner Notifications Bug?
- Google Tests AI Overviews In Workspace Accounts In The UK
- Google Tests Link Icon Citations For AI Overviews
- Google Testing Save Button For AI Overviews
- Report: Google AI Overviews Barely Showing Reddit Or Quora Citations Anymore
- Google Discover Promoting AI Overviews In Search
- Google Search AI Overviews Video Descriptions
- Google Search Notes Finally To End
- Report: How Often Google Mixes Ads Into Organic Search Results
- Google Tests Country Label In Search Result Snippets
- Google Search Tests Long Search Bar Variations
- Google Tests Larger Sitename & Favicons
- Google Knowledge Panels Tests Store Ratings Reviews
- Google May Replace X (Twitter) With Latest Posts From
- Google Showing X Carousel Less Often For News Topics?
- Google Tests Renaming Short Videos To Quick Takes
- Google Tests AI-Organized Local Search Results Page
- Google Search Chat Feature Won't Let You Start New Chats
- Google Business Profiles Consumer Alerts Document
- Google Business Profiles New Generate Menu From Photo
- Google Local Panel: Search Products With Camera
- Google Ad Revenue Up 11% - $64.62 Billion In Ad Revenue
- Google Won't Deprecate Third-Party Cookies In Chrome
- Google Zero Click Study Now At 58.5% In 2024
