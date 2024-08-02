August 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Aug 2, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Webmaster Report

Here is the big monthly Google webmaster report, where I catch you up on what changes with Google Search related to Google updates, ranking volatility, SEO, Search Console, UI changes, local and much more. This month we had intense ranking volatility all month, we had autocomplete updates, deepfakes algorithm changes and a big search indexing bug.

On top of all of that, Google Search Console had extended delays but that is no sign of a core update. You can now add shipping and return info to Google Search Console. Reddit did not block Google despite what many thought, but they did block Bing.

We saw a lot of changes with AI Overviews, Google Search Notes is gone now, Gooogle is testing country labels for search snippets, Google is degrading X in Search maybe and more. Google also posted its earnings report and more.

Here are a lot of additional top headlines for the past month:

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google SEO: Google Search Console: Google AI Overviews: Google User Interface: Google Business Profiles & Local: Other Google:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 2, 2024

Aug 2, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Intense Google Ranking Volatility, Deepfake Search Updates & Trump Autocomplete Tweaks

Aug 2, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

August 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Aug 2, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Automated Lead Dispute System

Aug 2, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tacks On Canadian Advertisers A 2.5% Surcharge

Aug 2, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Separate Ad Group In Google Ads Can Remove AI-Theming

Aug 2, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Local Service Ads Automated Lead Dispute System
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Intense Google Ranking Volatility, Deepfake Search Updates & Trump Autocomplete Tweaks

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.