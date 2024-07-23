Google Search is testing using AI Overviews to provide video descriptions in the Google Search results.

When you click to expand some videos, Google may overlay the video and its description directly in the search results. And that description may read, "AI overviews are experimental," which means the description was adapted by Google Gemini.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who shared this screenshot on X - he added he only was able to see this on his personal Google account, not his Workspace account:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a video he shared:

This looks familiar to me but it might be new...

