Google Search Console Delays Is Not A Google Core Update

Another rumor coming out of the Google Search Console reporting delays is that this is some sort of unconfirmed update is rolling out. Well, that is not the case at all. John Mueller of Google said this is not a core update or even an unconfirmed core update.

John Mueller posted on LinkedIn, "To be direct: no, this is not an unconfirmed core update, we'll announce it when it's time."

He added that "in general, reporting is independent of the process of making ranking updates."

And since Search Console reporting is reporting, this has nothing to do with core ranking or ranking updates.

And, of course, those confirmed updated would be documented on the Google Search Status Dashboard unlike reporting delays.

Of course, whenever there is a Search Console delay, you see questions like this - so it isn't really new:

John also joked, "Sorry! Should I check with the team about adding an extra 10% to numbers in the reports after the data is back :-) ?"

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.