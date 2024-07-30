Google: Don't Make Your M-Dot URLs The Canonical

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Mobile Motion

Google's John Mueller repeated advice from a while ago that you should not switch your m-dot URLs to be the canonical URL, even though Google is fully switched over to mobile-first indexing. He said this is just because it is how it is done, how it was done, and switching it on Google's end would cause many large sites issues.

As a reminder, Google said this in 2017, "No changes are necessary for interlinking with separate mobile URLs (m.-dot sites). For sites using separate mobile URLs, keep the existing link rel=canonical and link rel=alternate elements between these versions."

John repeated this saying on LinkedIn, "Since Google indexes the mobile URL instead of the desktop one, should sites with m-dot URLs switch to canonicalize to the mobile version now? Tl;dr: no, don't change it."

He then explained why - in short, because it was done the other way forever, changing it, would cause some really large sites a lot of issues:

It could make sense: if Google is picking the mobile URL as canonical, shouldn't the site do that too? (Again: don't.) First off, if you have the time and use separate mobile URLs, then I'd suggest working towards a responsive design: using the same URLs makes things so much easier, even if it's just for some parts.

If we started from scratch, canonicalizing and indexing the mobile version would be reasonable. However, *switching* canonicals is very hard, you wouldn't be able to trust any canonical links for a long time (some are Mobile->Desktop, some Desktop->Mobile), there would need to be a new "link rel alternate desktop", and all search engines would have to adjust. So, just keep it as-is (canonical means they're equivalent anyway), or take steps toward a responsive design.

FWIW by "canonicals" I mean the "link rel=canonical href=URL" elements in HTML or in HTTP response headers. Image unrelated, but technical SEO = gears, right?

When he was asked why sites aren't doing this right? He said, "I hope there are very few new sites doing this, but changing the infrastructure in bigger sites (like Facebook or YouTube, who I think both use m-dot) has got to be much harder than me doing posts here."

John also added this about the vary header in the comments - which actually was something I didn't know fully:

And a random anecdote - while checking this with the mobile indexing team, we realized that Google doesn't use the "vary" HTTP headers at all for understanding the mobile/desktop relationship. These are unnecessary for SEO (and we'll make that a bit clearer in the documentation). They're purely for usability, to help with any HTTP caches. You don't need to remove them, they're just not an "SEO thing".

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Gvolatility, Bing Generative Search, Reddit Blocks Bing, Sticky Cookies, AI Overview Ads &amp; SearchGPT - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2024

Jul 30, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Don't Make Your M-Dot URLs The Canonical

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Google Merchant Center Feed Integration In AI Image Editor

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Format "For Your Consideration"

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google May Replace X (Twitter) With Latest Posts From

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Search Appearance Filter Bug (To Be Fixed)

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: New Google Ads Google Merchant Center Feed Integration In AI Image Editor
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.