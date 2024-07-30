Google Search Console has a bug with the Search Performance report, where if you want to filter by Search Appearance, it won't show you all the options. Google is aware of the bug and it should be fixed soon.

For example, if you click on the "New" and then "Search Appearance" option to filter on that, you will only currently see AMP non-rich results, AMP, Job listing and Job details. But in the main listing, the tab view, you will see more, like product snippets, translated results, android app, video, web story, recipes and potentially others (depending on your site).

Here is a screenshot:

The issue first appeared yesterday, Charles Montgomery first notified me of this on LinkedIn.

It still seems to be an issue this morning but I am told by a Google representative that this will be resolved soon.

So keep in mind you can still access this data in the tab section below, you just can't filter it in the filter menu.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.