Google Search Console Performance Report Search Appearance Filter Bug (To Be Fixed)

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Flour Sifter

Google Search Console has a bug with the Search Performance report, where if you want to filter by Search Appearance, it won't show you all the options. Google is aware of the bug and it should be fixed soon.

For example, if you click on the "New" and then "Search Appearance" option to filter on that, you will only currently see AMP non-rich results, AMP, Job listing and Job details. But in the main listing, the tab view, you will see more, like product snippets, translated results, android app, video, web story, recipes and potentially others (depending on your site).

Here is a screenshot:

Google Search Console Search Appearance Filter Bug

The issue first appeared yesterday, Charles Montgomery first notified me of this on LinkedIn.

It still seems to be an issue this morning but I am told by a Google representative that this will be resolved soon.

So keep in mind you can still access this data in the tab section below, you just can't filter it in the filter menu.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Gvolatility, Bing Generative Search, Reddit Blocks Bing, Sticky Cookies, AI Overview Ads &amp; SearchGPT - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google May Replace X (Twitter) With Latest Posts From

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Search Appearance Filter Bug (To Be Fixed)

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2024

Jul 29, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google: Core Update Isn't Extremely Far Away As Publishers Grow Concerned

Jul 29, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Ongoing Google Search Ranking Volatility For 2 Weeks

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Discover Promoting AI Overviews In Search

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Waymo Car On Display At Google
Next Story: Google May Replace X (Twitter) With Latest Posts From

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.