Brandon Saltalamacchia, the founder of Retro Dodo, covered his meeting he had with Danny Sullivan at Google - he covered it under the title A Brief Meeting With Google After The Apocalypse. Danny Sullivan said later that this was the second time he recently had such a meeting and he is working on setting up the third one soon.

Brandon's post is fun to read but don't expect to hear anything that might help you. Brandon's Retro Dodo was hit hard by the Google September 2023 helpful content update and like others who were hit by it, they did not recover yet.

This all seems part of Google's efforts to show they are really taking feedback on these updates seriously.

Danny Sullivan said on X, "This was the second of "creator" type meetings, so to speak, this year. I'm working on a third now, in addition to the more traditional SEO types of meetings we do such as Search Central Live (where creators do attend, too)."

He linked to the line up of Search Central Live events that Google holds around the world.

I think the listening to site owners, publishers, creators - or whatever you want to call them - is a good thing. I mean, it doesn't hurt. Of course, it has not really helped much since last September. But I think it makes us believe that there will be changes for the better, for publishers, creators, etc that do work hard on their sites? Until the next core update comes out and those sites do not see any improvement in their Google Search rankings...

Do you think these meetings will help?

I met with Google to talk about the current state of Search.



