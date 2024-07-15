Google To Host More Creator Meetings

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:51 am 23 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Meeting

Brandon Saltalamacchia, the founder of Retro Dodo, covered his meeting he had with Danny Sullivan at Google - he covered it under the title A Brief Meeting With Google After The Apocalypse. Danny Sullivan said later that this was the second time he recently had such a meeting and he is working on setting up the third one soon.

Brandon's post is fun to read but don't expect to hear anything that might help you. Brandon's Retro Dodo was hit hard by the Google September 2023 helpful content update and like others who were hit by it, they did not recover yet.

This all seems part of Google's efforts to show they are really taking feedback on these updates seriously.

Danny Sullivan said on X, "This was the second of "creator" type meetings, so to speak, this year. I'm working on a third now, in addition to the more traditional SEO types of meetings we do such as Search Central Live (where creators do attend, too)."

He linked to the line up of Search Central Live events that Google holds around the world.

I think the listening to site owners, publishers, creators - or whatever you want to call them - is a good thing. I mean, it doesn't hurt. Of course, it has not really helped much since last September. But I think it makes us believe that there will be changes for the better, for publishers, creators, etc that do work hard on their sites? Until the next core update comes out and those sites do not see any improvement in their Google Search rankings...

Do you think these meetings will help?

Here are those posts:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Volatility, Indexing Bugs, Google Ads Broad Match Default &amp; YouTube SEO Tips - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2024

Jul 15, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google To Host More Creator Meetings

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests AI-Organized Local Search Results Page

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Report: Google AI Overviews Barely Showing Reddit Or Quora Citations Anymore

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google May Be Rolling Out 3D/AR Images More Widely

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Removing Massive Disavow Lists Should Not Worry You

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Tests AI-Organized Local Search Results Page
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.