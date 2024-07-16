Google Artificially Generated Content AGC Classification Score?

Google Robot Writing

Google may have some type of classification score for if your site uses AI to write content. This score might label your site as being artificially generated content with an AGC classification. Maybe.

Juan González Villa discovered this as part of the Google Search API data leak under the specific API reference "racterScores" which is defined in the API as "Site-level AGC classification score." He posted about it on X over the weekend and wrote, "I just made a very interesting discovery from the Google docs leak: Google seems to have a site-level AI generated score! racterScores: Site-level AGC classification score. AGC = Artificially Generated Content, just like UGC = User Generated Content."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Agc Score

As he pointed out, a Racter according to Wikipedia is "an artificial intelligence program that generates English language prose at random." "It was published by Mindscape for IBM PC compatibles in 1984, then later for the Apple II, Macintosh, and Amiga. An expanded version of the software, not the one released through Mindscape, was used to generate the text for the published book The Policeman's Beard Is Half Constructed."

So this seems likely but maybe this detected some older AI models to generate content and not newer? Again, we know Google confirmed the data leak but we also know they dispute some of our interpretation of it. So keep all of that in mind.

Here are those posts on X:

Google has spoke in detail on using AI for content generation - saying it is okay if the content is quality and helpful. But has also warned about misuse of it more recently.

Forum discussion at X.

 

