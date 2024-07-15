Report: Google AI Overviews Barely Showing Reddit Or Quora Citations Anymore

Jul 15, 2024
Filed Under Google

Reddit Logo Crashing Google Logo

Google AI Overviews is rarely ever showing citations from Reddit or Quora anymore, according to a new report from BrightEdge. In fact, Reddit citations have declined by around 85%, whereas Quaora citations have declined by around 99%, within the Google AI Overviews in Google Search.

This chart from BridgeEdge shows Reddit used to show up for about 4% of AI Overviews and now shows for under 0.05% of AI Overviews:

Reddit Google Ai Overviews Brightedge

Quora was at almost 3% but now shows for close to 0% of AI Overviews:

Quora Google Ai Overviews Brightedge

The BrightEdge study, as Search Engine Land covered late last week, also showed how AI Overviews are showing up even less frequently - going from 11% to 7% of queries. This is after an already huge drop from previous months, so this makes me wonder....

Brightedge Ai Overviews Percentages

Glenn Gabe wrote on X, "Just totaled the percentage of AI overviews based on the projects I'm tracking (across companies and queries). It's 14%, which is close to the 15% I documented when I first started tracking them. So not sure this has dropped to just 7% like BrightEdge says (which would be a huge drop).

What are you all noticing with AI Overviews? I do expect them to show up for more and more queries over time...

Forum discussion at X.

 

