Google AI Overviews is rarely ever showing citations from Reddit or Quora anymore, according to a new report from BrightEdge. In fact, Reddit citations have declined by around 85%, whereas Quaora citations have declined by around 99%, within the Google AI Overviews in Google Search.

This chart from BridgeEdge shows Reddit used to show up for about 4% of AI Overviews and now shows for under 0.05% of AI Overviews:

Quora was at almost 3% but now shows for close to 0% of AI Overviews:

The BrightEdge study, as Search Engine Land covered late last week, also showed how AI Overviews are showing up even less frequently - going from 11% to 7% of queries. This is after an already huge drop from previous months, so this makes me wonder....

Glenn Gabe wrote on X, "Just totaled the percentage of AI overviews based on the projects I'm tracking (across companies and queries). It's 14%, which is close to the 15% I documented when I first started tracking them. So not sure this has dropped to just 7% like BrightEdge says (which would be a huge drop).

What are you all noticing with AI Overviews? I do expect them to show up for more and more queries over time...

