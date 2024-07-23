Google Tests Larger Sitename & Favicons

Jul 23, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Logo Growing

Google is testing larger sitenames and favicons again. You can see a considerably larger font used for the sitename (the link in the Google search result snippets) and a larger favicon being tested in the search results.

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this change and posted about it on X - I was able to replicate the test. Here is a side by side version you can click on to enlarge and compare:

Google Larger Sitename Favicon Side By Side

Here is a GIF that might make it easier to see:

Google Larger Sitename Favicon

Shameem shared the source code as well:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Coming, Ranking Volatility, Bye Search Notes, AI Overviews, Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search AI Overviews Video Descriptions

Jul 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Won't Deprecate Third-Party Cookies In Chrome

Jul 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Larger Sitename & Favicons

Jul 23, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Sitelinks Interface

Jul 23, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Editor Version 2.7 Is Now Out

Jul 23, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2024

Jul 22, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: New Google Ads Sitelinks Interface
Next Story: Google Won't Deprecate Third-Party Cookies In Chrome

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.