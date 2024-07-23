Google is testing larger sitenames and favicons again. You can see a considerably larger font used for the sitename (the link in the Google search result snippets) and a larger favicon being tested in the search results.

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this change and posted about it on X - I was able to replicate the test. Here is a side by side version you can click on to enlarge and compare:

Here is a GIF that might make it easier to see:

Shameem shared the source code as well:

Forum discussion at X.