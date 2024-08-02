This week we covered how Google said the core update isn’t extremely far away. We also reported on super intense Google Search ranking volatility change later this week and then the ongoing volatility with Google Search over the past few weeks. Google updated its algorithms to demote deepfake content. Google also improved its Autocomplete predictions in the wake of the Trump controversy. There was this excellent deep dive on how Google indexes JavaScript. Google may be showing fewer X posts in Search and is testing changing the X carousel to “latest posts from.” Google is also testing “hidden gem stores,” which is weird. Google is testing knowledge panels with videos. Google Discover is promoting AI Overviews for the Olympics. There is new data on how Google mixes ads into organic results. Google Ads launched new PMax reporting and AI tools. There was another Google Ads reporting outage yesterday. Google Merchant Center has a section for “more found by Google.” Google Ads now integrates with Merchant Center AI image tool. Google Ads click-to WhatsApp messaging seems to be rolling out. Google Ads as a new “for your consideration” ad format. Google Business Profiles now lets you take a photo of your menu. Microsoft earnings showed Bing Ads revenue up 19%. I also posted the big Google Webmaster Report for August 2024. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: BruceClay has just released a new product, PreWriter.ai and they are offering a free trial. The tool focuses on the research, outline and rough draft phases of writing, and empowers instead of displacing the writers – writers are the artisans you need to have your content rank. But they do it faster. Give it a try with their free trial at Prewriter.ai.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed. For the original iTunes version, click here

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!