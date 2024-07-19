Google Local Panel: Search Products With Camera

Jul 19, 2024
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Lens

Google is testing showing a button in some local panels, some Google Business Profiles, that reads "Search Products With Camera." This seems to be related to Google Lens and the new multisearch features.

We've seen Google promote camera search in mobile twice over the past few years. And Google announced multisearch and circle to search more recently.

This was spotted by Aakash who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Local Search Products With Camera

But have you seen "Search Products With Camera" in a local panel?

Mike Blumenthal just posted a video of this after I posted this story:

Forum discussion at X.

 

