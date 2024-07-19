Google is testing showing a button in some local panels, some Google Business Profiles, that reads "Search Products With Camera." This seems to be related to Google Lens and the new multisearch features.

We've seen Google promote camera search in mobile twice over the past few years. And Google announced multisearch and circle to search more recently.

This was spotted by Aakash who posted this screenshot on X:

But have you seen "Search Products With Camera" in a local panel?

Mike Blumenthal just posted a video of this after I posted this story:

Last night I saw a Google local search result for a very small merchant that included a “Search product in store” (with Lens) call to action on their GBP profile.



I can think of no feature that a small merchant would like less than this one. pic.twitter.com/8jG0jYOSNg — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) July 19, 2024

Forum discussion at X.