Google's John Mueller said on LinkedIn he does not recommend you use LLMs (AI tools) for SEO advice. He wrote, "please don't use LLMs for SEO advice." "They learn from all the bad SEO information out there," he added.

Gary Illyes from Google said something similar last month.

This was in response to Google Gemini first recommending you use the disavow tool in Google Search Console and then when prompted again, it suggested that you should not use it.

Natalie Slater posted this on LinkedIn, you can see John's comment below:

Truth is, all of what Gemini responded is true. It does seem accurate with both of its answers.

In any event - just be careful what you trust from any of these AI tools.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.