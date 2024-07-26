Google's John Mueller: Don't Use LLMs For SEO Advice

Jul 26, 2024 - 7:31 am 6 by
Filed Under Search Engine Optimization

Robot Teaching Google Logo

Google's John Mueller said on LinkedIn he does not recommend you use LLMs (AI tools) for SEO advice. He wrote, "please don't use LLMs for SEO advice." "They learn from all the bad SEO information out there," he added.

Gary Illyes from Google said something similar last month.

This was in response to Google Gemini first recommending you use the disavow tool in Google Search Console and then when prompted again, it suggested that you should not use it.

Natalie Slater posted this on LinkedIn, you can see John's comment below:

Linkedin Post Disavow John

Truth is, all of what Gemini responded is true. It does seem accurate with both of its answers.

Llms For Seo

In any event - just be careful what you trust from any of these AI tools.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Gvolatility, Bing Generative Search, Reddit Blocks Bing, Sticky Cookies, AI Overview Ads &amp; SearchGPT - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 26, 2024

Jul 26, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Google Volatility, Bing Generative Search, Reddit Blocks Bing, Sticky Cookies, AI Overview Ads & SearchGPT

Jul 26, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Gemini Adds Related Content & Verification Links

Jul 26, 2024 - 7:51 am
Other Search Engines

SearchGPT - OpenAI's AI Search Tool

Jul 26, 2024 - 7:41 am
Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller: Don't Use LLMs For SEO Advice

Jul 26, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search With Related Images Carousel Below Image Box

Jul 26, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search With Related Images Carousel Below Image Box
Next Story: SearchGPT - OpenAI's AI Search Tool

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.