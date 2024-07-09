Google Search Extracts Composite Images With Trained Algorithmic Media Types

Jul 9, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Label Face

Google Search now supports a new IPTC digital source type for images which seems to be about reading if an image was made in help with AI. Google added compositeWithTrainedAlgorithmicMedia to the IPTC photo metadata documentation this morning.

Google said, "Google can now extract the compositeWithTrainedAlgorithmicMedia IPTC NewsCode." And that it added compositeWithTrainedAlgorithmicMedia to the IPTC photo metadata documentation.

The document defines compositeWithTrainedAlgorithmicMedia as "the image is a composite of trained algorithmic media with some other media, such as with inpainting or outpainting operations."

Here is a screenshot of the type that was added to the document:

Compositewithtrainedalgorithmicmedia Google

Here are the technical details on this IPTC digital source type.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Console Difficulties, Google Ranking Volatility, Zero Click Study, Google Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Search Tests Labeling Images With Nutrition Details

Jul 9, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Extracts Composite Images With Trained Algorithmic Media Types

Jul 9, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Country Label In Search Result Snippets

Jul 9, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google

Google Search Bug: Not Indexing or Serving New Content Again

Jul 8, 2024 - 6:16 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 8, 2024

Jul 8, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Engine Optimization

YouTube Traffic Sources Affect Same Traffic Sources, Not Different Traffic Sources

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Tests Country Label In Search Result Snippets
Next Story: Bing Search Tests Labeling Images With Nutrition Details

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.