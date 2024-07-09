Google Search now supports a new IPTC digital source type for images which seems to be about reading if an image was made in help with AI. Google added compositeWithTrainedAlgorithmicMedia to the IPTC photo metadata documentation this morning.

Google said, "Google can now extract the compositeWithTrainedAlgorithmicMedia IPTC NewsCode." And that it added compositeWithTrainedAlgorithmicMedia to the IPTC photo metadata documentation.

The document defines compositeWithTrainedAlgorithmicMedia as "the image is a composite of trained algorithmic media with some other media, such as with inpainting or outpainting operations."

Here is a screenshot of the type that was added to the document:

Here are the technical details on this IPTC digital source type.

