Google: Ranking For Unrelated Keywords In Search? Make Your Titles & Content Clearer

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Crystals

Have you ever had a site that ranks for unrelated keywords, queries you do not want to rank for? John Mueller from Google said if you do, maybe you should make your title and content clearer if they are too amibiguious.

He said you an either ignore the fact that it ranks for those queries or you can try to improve the content overall. He added, "Sometimes pages rank for unexpected things, you can't prevent it, and that won't negatively affect the rest of your site."

John wrote that in response to a question on LinkedIn.

The question was from Álvaro Pichó Torres:

To prevent my website and/or specific URLs from not showing up in impressions for certain queries/searches, which is better? meta noindex in the head, or blocking by robots.

My exact case: I have done an SEO audit about the industrial sector of metal coatings, and my website comes up in SERPs and Google Search Console Impressions for 'metal coatings workshop', which messes up my ReferenceQueries, and I want to remove them without deleting the post.

John Mueller replied that blocking Google won't really help here, but improving the content might. He said:

If you noindex or robots.txt disallow the page, it won't appear for normal searches either. I'd just ignore it, or make title / description a bit clearer if they're ambiguious. Sometimes pages rank for unexpected things, you can't prevent it, and that won't negatively affect the rest of your site.

If you want to have the page blocked from indexing completely, then noindex is the right mechanism.

What would you do?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Console Difficulties, Google Ranking Volatility, Zero Click Study, Google Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Maps Add Stop Advertisements

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Ranking For Unrelated Keywords In Search? Make Your Titles & Content Clearer

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Updates

July 4th Weekend Google Search Ranking Update & Volatility

Jul 7, 2024 - 9:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 5, 2024

Jul 5, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Console Difficulties, Google Ranking Volatility, Zero Click Study, Google Ads & More

Jul 5, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Reports All Caught Up

Jul 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: GooglePlex Outdoor Ski Lift
Next Story: Google Maps Add Stop Advertisements

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.