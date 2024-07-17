Google is testing renaming the short videos carousel to Quick Takes in the Google Search results. Short videos are quick videos Google surfaces in its search results from YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and other sources and now Google is testing naming them "Quick Takes."

I cannot replicate this but Saad AK spotted this and posted a few videos on X - here is a screenshot from that video:

This is what I see - short videos:

Here are his videos of this in action:

Google is testing the "Quick takes" section in SERPs. It features short videos from Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok.



I haven't seen it before.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/IG2or7WPNk — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) July 14, 2024

Not sure how much it matters if Google renames these from "short videos" to "quick takes" - but Google is always testing...

