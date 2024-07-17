Google Tests Renaming Short Videos To Quick Takes

Google is testing renaming the short videos carousel to Quick Takes in the Google Search results. Short videos are quick videos Google surfaces in its search results from YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and other sources and now Google is testing naming them "Quick Takes."

I cannot replicate this but Saad AK spotted this and posted a few videos on X - here is a screenshot from that video:

Google Quick Takes

This is what I see - short videos:

Short Videos Google

Here are his videos of this in action:

Not sure how much it matters if Google renames these from "short videos" to "quick takes" - but Google is always testing...

Forum discussion at X.

 

