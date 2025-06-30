Over the past couple of weeks, I've been hearing buzz that some think that Google Search Console will show the "query fan-out" queries in Google Search Console. It does not, Google Search Console at best will show you the query used by the searcher, not how Google AI is expanding the query with its query fan-out technique.

It might appear that Google Search Console may be showing queries that searchers are not using, but Google is not going to show that. Search Console should only show what searchers are actually entering into the search box to find your site. Since a lot of these queries are longer in nature, Google might even filter most of them out, which is a concern.

Here are some of this chatter from the community:

Ok, probably not QFO after all. @harpreetchatha_ already found this before and is seeing the same queries in Bing, so most likely an agent or scraper. https://t.co/ycDnOyg6C6 — Mic King (@iPullRank) June 27, 2025

The fan out queries shouldn't be shown here. There's no impression for these pages for a user. — Patrick Stox (@patrickstox) June 28, 2025

This could be somebody's tool or script, prompting and scraping multiple rounds over time. I have one that surveys models in a similar way. Thoughts? — DEJAN (@dejanseo) June 27, 2025

