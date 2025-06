Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Over the past couple of weeks, I've been hearing buzz that some think that Google Search Console will show the "query fan-out" queries in Google Search Console. It does not, Google Search Console at best will show you the query used by the searcher, not how Google AI is expanding the query with its query fan-out technique.

It might appear that Google Search Console may be showing queries that searchers are not using, but Google is not going to show that. Search Console should only show what searchers are actually entering into the search box to find your site. Since a lot of these queries are longer in nature, Google might even filter most of them out, which is a concern.

Here are some of this chatter from the community:

Ok, probably not QFO after all. @harpreetchatha_ already found this before and is seeing the same queries in Bing, so most likely an agent or scraper. https://t.co/ycDnOyg6C6 — Mic King (@iPullRank) June 27, 2025

The fan out queries shouldn't be shown here. There's no impression for these pages for a user. — Patrick Stox (@patrickstox) June 28, 2025

This could be somebody's tool or script, prompting and scraping multiple rounds over time. I have one that surveys models in a similar way. Thoughts? — DEJAN (@dejanseo) June 27, 2025

Forum discussion at X.