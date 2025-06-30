PSA: Fan Out Queries Are Not In Google Search Console

Jun 30, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Fans

Over the past couple of weeks, I've been hearing buzz that some think that Google Search Console will show the "query fan-out" queries in Google Search Console. It does not, Google Search Console at best will show you the query used by the searcher, not how Google AI is expanding the query with its query fan-out technique.

It might appear that Google Search Console may be showing queries that searchers are not using, but Google is not going to show that. Search Console should only show what searchers are actually entering into the search box to find your site. Since a lot of these queries are longer in nature, Google might even filter most of them out, which is a concern.

Here are some of this chatter from the community:

Forum discussion at X.

 

