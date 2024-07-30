Google May Replace X (Twitter) With Latest Posts From

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

X Twitter Google Header

Google Search may be replacing the heading for "X (Twitter)" posts with "Latest Posts from." This would be a step to removing more X branding from the Google Search results page.

This was spotted by both Gagan Ghotra on X and SERPAlerts on X. He is a screenshot from Brodie Clark:

With the X posts:

Google Latest Posts From X

And here is the test with replacing it with latest posts from:

Google Latest Posts From

Here are more examples:

In November, we saw latest posts from but this was not a replacement for the X/Twitter title.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Gvolatility, Bing Generative Search, Reddit Blocks Bing, Sticky Cookies, AI Overview Ads &amp; SearchGPT - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

New Google Ads Format "For Your Consideration"

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google May Replace X (Twitter) With Latest Posts From

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Search Appearance Filter Bug (To Be Fixed)

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2024

Jul 29, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google: Core Update Isn't Extremely Far Away As Publishers Grow Concerned

Jul 29, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Ongoing Google Search Ranking Volatility For 2 Weeks

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Search Console Performance Report Search Appearance Filter Bug (To Be Fixed)
Next Story: New Google Ads Format "For Your Consideration"

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.