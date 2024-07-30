Google Search may be replacing the heading for "X (Twitter)" posts with "Latest Posts from." This would be a step to removing more X branding from the Google Search results page.

This was spotted by both Gagan Ghotra on X and SERPAlerts on X. He is a screenshot from Brodie Clark:

With the X posts:

And here is the test with replacing it with latest posts from:

Here are more examples:

Earlier today @SERPalerts reported this and mentioned that they are noticing it as a replacement of Twitter carousel.https://t.co/dVWvy2wvKb



But I'm noticing that Google is showing posts from X, Instagram, Threads and recent YouTube videos in this "Latest posts from ......"… pic.twitter.com/24qqdE44bw — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) July 29, 2024

Whoa, looks like Google may be looking to replace Twitter/X carousels with a more general social posts carousel. Will have a big impact on traffic for the sites shown – have seen Instagram, FB, TikTok, Threads & Facebook included. h/t @gaganghotra_ More: https://t.co/9kun509zKo pic.twitter.com/mRa61yi8L5 — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) July 30, 2024

In November, we saw latest posts from but this was not a replacement for the X/Twitter title.

