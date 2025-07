Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

The other day, I complained that Google told us we'd have more core updates, more often. Well, Google also said they would support more structured data, and Google did the complete opposite of that.

In that same slide from December 2024, presented by a Google representative, it said "more structured data." Here is that slide again:

And while Google added more support for loyalty markup, Google also dropped support for seven existing structured data markups early this month.

So this, at least half way through the year, is supporting less structured data, not more.

What is going on Google? Thanks for the reminder Jarno.

It's not just core updates. More structured data so far only has become less structured data. 😕 — just Jarno (@JarnoVanDriel) June 27, 2025

