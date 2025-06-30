Google Supports Fewer Structured Data, Not More Like Promised

Jun 30, 2025
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Code Falling

The other day, I complained that Google told us we'd have more core updates, more often. Well, Google also said they would support more structured data, and Google did the complete opposite of that.

In that same slide from December 2024, presented by a Google representative, it said "more structured data." Here is that slide again:

Google More Core Updates

And while Google added more support for loyalty markup, Google also dropped support for seven existing structured data markups early this month.

So this, at least half way through the year, is supporting less structured data, not more.

What is going on Google? Thanks for the reminder Jarno.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Supports Fewer Structured Data, Not More Like Promised

