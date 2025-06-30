The other day, I complained that Google told us we'd have more core updates, more often. Well, Google also said they would support more structured data, and Google did the complete opposite of that.

In that same slide from December 2024, presented by a Google representative, it said "more structured data." Here is that slide again:

And while Google added more support for loyalty markup, Google also dropped support for seven existing structured data markups early this month.

So this, at least half way through the year, is supporting less structured data, not more.

What is going on Google? Thanks for the reminder Jarno.

It's not just core updates. More structured data so far only has become less structured data. 😕 — just Jarno (@JarnoVanDriel) June 27, 2025

