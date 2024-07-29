Google Business Profiles has a new AI feature to let you upload a photo of your menu and Google will create your menu items for your restaurant based on that photo. This is a generative AI feature and is currently considered "experimental."

This was spotted by Claudia Tomina who shared a screenshot of it on X - it says, "Generate a menu from your uploaded photo. Use Al to generate a detailed menu from your photo. This feature is experimental and you can review your menu before publishing."

Here is that screenshot:

The Google help page describes this as saying, "You can use AI to quickly convert a photo of your menu into a detailed menu, which includes item names, descriptions, and prices. With a detailed menu, potential customers on Search and Maps can easily discover what you offer."

Google also wrote, "Important: Creating a menu from a menu photo is experimental. This feature is currently available for select regions and languages and may not be available for all users. To use this feature, you must agree to the Google Generative AI Additional Terms of Service."

Claudia Tomina said when she tried it, that it is a "promising start, but it's frustrating that you can only upload one image."

To create a menu from a menu photo:

Go to your Business Profile. Learn how to find your profile. Select Edit menu. At the top, select Photos of menu. To take a photo of your menu, use Select photos. Tip: You can also upload a photo with your device. Select Generate a menu. Review the menu to make sure it’s accurate. Select Publish and edit.

Once the menu is published, you can make edits and add photos of items to your menu.

Google also posted these tips:

Ensure the menu photo is high quality. Blurry or low contrast photos may not work well.

Creating a menu is only supported for a single photo at this time.

