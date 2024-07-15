Google seems to be testing its AI-organized search results pages for local search queries. We saw Google testing this for shopping-related queries after Google announced at I/O that it would roll out AI-organized search results in the coming months.

Mike Blumenthal spotted this test and posted a video of it in action on X - he said, "We have yet to see Google's ai play out that much in the local sphere. Search yesterday: "restaurants Olean” resulted in this fascinating Google Local AI overview experiment - multiple (and I mean multiple) horizontal place results & very few non local results in the mix."

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Here are some videos he posted of this:

Here is another, richer example of the AI experience with autostart shorts and interactive neighborhood views as well as Buffalo specialties like sponge candy pic.twitter.com/lChKn3YXNW — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) July 12, 2024

Back in 2007, Google tested organized/grouped results. They also tested it twice in 2020.

Forum discussion at X.