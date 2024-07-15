Google Tests AI-Organized Local Search Results Page

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Desk Organizer

Google seems to be testing its AI-organized search results pages for local search queries. We saw Google testing this for shopping-related queries after Google announced at I/O that it would roll out AI-organized search results in the coming months.

Mike Blumenthal spotted this test and posted a video of it in action on X - he said, "We have yet to see Google's ai play out that much in the local sphere. Search yesterday: "restaurants Olean” resulted in this fascinating Google Local AI overview experiment - multiple (and I mean multiple) horizontal place results & very few non local results in the mix."

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Google Ai Organized Local Search Results

Here are some videos he posted of this:

Back in 2007, Google tested organized/grouped results. They also tested it twice in 2020.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Volatility, Indexing Bugs, Google Ads Broad Match Default &amp; YouTube SEO Tips - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2024

Jul 15, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google To Host More Creator Meetings

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests AI-Organized Local Search Results Page

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Report: Google AI Overviews Barely Showing Reddit Or Quora Citations Anymore

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google May Be Rolling Out 3D/AR Images More Widely

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Removing Massive Disavow Lists Should Not Worry You

Jul 15, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Report: Google AI Overviews Barely Showing Reddit Or Quora Citations Anymore
Next Story: Google To Host More Creator Meetings

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.