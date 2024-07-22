Google Testing Save Button For AI Overviews

Jul 22, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Locker Room

Google is testing the ability to save your AI Overviews to your Google Interests section. If you are opted-in to labs in Google, and you see AI Overviews, at the bottom of the AI Overview, you may see a new "Save" button.

Clicking that button will save the AI Overview and the search to your "Interests" section in Google.

This was spotted by Glenn Gabe, who posted examples on X yesterday. He wrote, "AI Overviews Update: I saw the option in labs to SAVE my AI overviews. That button saves AI overviews in a private collection in the Google Search App. There was a button for saving, then I saw a message once saved, and then you could access the collection like any other in the Google Search App."

I can replicate it, here is my screenshot:

Save Google Ai Overviews

Here are Glenn's screenshots:

Also, when you save these, and then run the query again, Google will show you when that AI Overview was generated by showing the date there:

Google Ai Overview Dated

Google did showcase the ability to export AI Overviews as part of the planning options in AI Overviews - but I don't belive I saw the option to "save" them before now?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Coming, Ranking Volatility, Bye Search Notes, AI Overviews, Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search AI Overviews Video Descriptions

Jul 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Won't Deprecate Third-Party Cookies In Chrome

Jul 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Larger Sitename & Favicons

Jul 23, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Sitelinks Interface

Jul 23, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Editor Version 2.7 Is Now Out

Jul 23, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2024

Jul 22, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: New Microsoft Advertising Brand Lists For Performance Max Campaigns
Next Story: Google Tests Link Icon Citations For AI Overviews

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.