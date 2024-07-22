Google is testing the ability to save your AI Overviews to your Google Interests section. If you are opted-in to labs in Google, and you see AI Overviews, at the bottom of the AI Overview, you may see a new "Save" button.

Clicking that button will save the AI Overview and the search to your "Interests" section in Google.

This was spotted by Glenn Gabe, who posted examples on X yesterday. He wrote, "AI Overviews Update: I saw the option in labs to SAVE my AI overviews. That button saves AI overviews in a private collection in the Google Search App. There was a button for saving, then I saw a message once saved, and then you could access the collection like any other in the Google Search App."

I can replicate it, here is my screenshot:

Here are Glenn's screenshots:

AI Overviews Update: I saw the option in labs to SAVE my AI overviews. That button saves AI overviews in a private collection in the Google Search App. There was a button for saving, then I saw a message once saved, and then you could access the collection like any other in the… pic.twitter.com/8YuSY5G7rF — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 21, 2024

Also, when you save these, and then run the query again, Google will show you when that AI Overview was generated by showing the date there:

Google did showcase the ability to export AI Overviews as part of the planning options in AI Overviews - but I don't belive I saw the option to "save" them before now?

