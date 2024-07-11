Google: SEO Feedback On The Last Core Update Was Really Helpful

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

John Mueller Google Core Updates

Google's John Mueller said in a video he posted yesterday that the feedback submitted and Google collected around the March 2024 core update has "been really helpful in evaluations and discussions." He added the Google teams have "been reviewing with the search quality and ranking teams."

John said this at the 5:11 mark into the video:

Here is the transcript of that portion:

With these updates, we collected feedback from site owners, you all perhaps, which we've been reviewing with the search quality and ranking teams. Thank you to everyone who submitted feedback there. It's been really helpful in evaluations and discussions.

As a reminder, Google set up a feedback form for the March 2024 core update. Most SEOs did not fill out the form but Google still got a ton of feedback, which Google said they read it all and changes may come based on it.

We are still waiting for those changes to come but how many businesses have went under since is the bigger question right now...

Glenn Gabe wrote on X, "I'm eager to see how the next core update looks for sites that have been working hard on improving after the 'fall of 2023 updates'." As am I...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Console Difficulties, Google Ranking Volatility, Zero Click Study, Google Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 11, 2024

Jul 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests People Also Browsed Carousel

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads: Double Row Carousel Shopping Search Ads

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Consumer Alerts Document

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Tests Thin Video Snippets

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: SEO Feedback On The Last Core Update Was Really Helpful

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Expands Translated Search Results To More Languages
Next Story: Google Search Tests Thin Video Snippets

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.