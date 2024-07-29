Google Discover is now pushing users to see AI Overviews directly in the Google Search results. As you scroll through the Discover feed on Google.com, you may see a promotion of sorts to learn more about a topic through the lens of AI Overviews.

Andy Simpson shared one example on X where Google asked him "Did you know there are different types of fencing blades?" Google then writes, "Quickly learn about this sport and more with Al Overviews." It is followed by a blue button that reads, "See AI Overview."

Here is his screenshot:

When you click on the result, you are taken into Google Search, where Google provides an AI Overview response:

Others are seeing this as well:

Yep I saw it last night too! But I do see an AI overview. :) pic.twitter.com/bbGB7KzDID — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 28, 2024

Saw one this morning! pic.twitter.com/tXAIBXWTCu — Mordy Oberstein *currently not indexed* (@MordyOberstein) July 28, 2024

This is probably what Google announced late last week regarding the Olympics and Search.

