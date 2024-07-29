Google Discover Promoting AI Overviews In Search

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Discover Astronaut

Google Discover is now pushing users to see AI Overviews directly in the Google Search results. As you scroll through the Discover feed on Google.com, you may see a promotion of sorts to learn more about a topic through the lens of AI Overviews.

Andy Simpson shared one example on X where Google asked him "Did you know there are different types of fencing blades?" Google then writes, "Quickly learn about this sport and more with Al Overviews." It is followed by a blue button that reads, "See AI Overview."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Discover Ai Overview Cta

When you click on the result, you are taken into Google Search, where Google provides an AI Overview response:

Discover To Search Ai Overview Result

Others are seeing this as well:

This is probably what Google announced late last week regarding the Olympics and Search.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Gvolatility, Bing Generative Search, Reddit Blocks Bing, Sticky Cookies, AI Overview Ads &amp; SearchGPT - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2024

Jul 29, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google: Core Update Isn't Extremely Far Away As Publishers Grow Concerned

Jul 29, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Ongoing Google Search Ranking Volatility For 2 Weeks

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Discover Promoting AI Overviews In Search

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Report: How Often Google Mixes Ads Into Organic Search Results

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles New Generate Menu From Photo

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Report: How Often Google Mixes Ads Into Organic Search Results
Next Story: Ongoing Google Search Ranking Volatility For 2 Weeks

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.