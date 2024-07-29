Google Showing X Carousel Less Often For News Topics?

Google may be displaying the X (formerly Twitter) carousel in the search results less often for news related topics. A report from Newzdash shows the X carousel is showing up for about 12% of queries, when earlier this year it was showing for closer to 27% of queries in Google Search.

John Shehata from Newzdash notified me of this on X - he said, "Google's love for Twitter Carousels in trending news searches seems to be cooling off. Newzdash data reveals a drop in Twitter Carousel show rate in Google Mobile SERPs from 22% to 12% since mid-April for trending news keywords in the US. He also said Semrush is showing even a bigger drop in Twitter organic traffic from Google." "Is this a sign of shift in user preferences or or Google's focus on other SERP features," he asked.

Here is the chart from Newzdash:

Newzdash Twitter X News Carousel

Here is the chart from Semrush:

Semrush Twitter X News Carousel

When I look at the generic Twitter carousel report in Semrush, I don't really see a drop off - but this might not be for news specific topics:

Semrush Twitter

RankRanger/Similarweb does show a bit of a drop off:

Rankranger Twitter

Have you noticed this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

