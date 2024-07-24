SEO Poll: 54% Of SEOs Saw Positive Effects From Google Updates

Jul 24, 2024 - 7:41 am 32 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Aleyda Solis posted the results of a poll she ran, which showed 54% say their sites have seen mostly a positive effect from Google Updates in the last couple of years. John Mueller from Google replied to that poll saying, "While there are exceptions, life as an SEO or when working on the web is not about doom & gloom."

Yea, of you look at the comments on this site and many on X, you will see mostly doom and gloom.

The poll had only 109 responses, so keep that in mind.

The poll results were posted on LinkedIn and asked, "Have the websites you've consulted for in the last couple of years been positively or negatively affected by a Google update?"

  • 54% said Mostly Positive effect
  • 25% said They haven't been affected
  • 18% said Mostly Negative effect
  • The other 3% did not know some how...

John Mueller from Google replied to that thread saying:

This is usually how it is - social media attracts those who have something to complain about. There are a lot of people working on great websites. It would be nice to be able to celebrate the wins more! While there are exceptions, life as an SEO or when working on the web is not about doom & gloom. Thank you for making & helping to make awesome sites!

I suspect many of you won't agree with this and yes, the poll has very few responses, but I will agree that most who come out about Google updates are only coming out to complain and share negative results. It is wise for many who do well to keep quiet and not share those successes, at least with specifics.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

