Google Zero Click Study Now At 58.5% In 2024

Google Computer Mice Garabage Can

Rand Fishkin has come out with his 2024 edition of the Google zero click study and it shows that in the US, zero clicks are now at 58.5%, which is down from 65% in 2021. The study says that about 37% of Google searches lead to no action, 21.4% lead to another Google search, and 41.5% lead to a click.

Here is a chart that they created based on this data:

Zero Click 2024

Rand wrote, "Most interesting to web publishers, entrepreneurs, creators, and (hopefully) regulators is the final number: for every 1,000 searches on Google in the United States, 360 clicks make it to a non-Google-owned, non-Google-ad-paying property. Nearly 2/3rds of all searches stay inside the Google ecosystem after making a query."

Let's not forget that Google disputed the last zero click study - for what that is worth.

Here is a chart over time, showing the decline in clicks:

Google Clicks To Open 2024

Here is another chart showing more clicks from Google Search to Google properties or Google Search:

Clicks To Google 2024

Then by device:

Zero Click Breakdown 2024

They also looked at AI Overviews and Rand summed it up:

  • Desktop searches rose a little
  • Mobile searches fell a considerable amount (if anything spooked Google into rolling back this feature, I’d put my money on this being it)
  • Clicks per search on mobile rose
  • Clicks per search of desktop were flat

The issue with Rand's AI Overviews part is that it only officially rolled out publicly to US users - it is still labs opt in for the EU, I believe.

Rand also spent some time explaining some answers on the questions he received on the data in the study, including the 1% of clicks going to ads:

This is worth a read, check it out over here.

Forum discussion at X.

Image concept credit to Greg Sterling

 

