Google is testing showing store ratings review stars in the knowledge panels for some retail stores. Clicking on the stars will take you into the Google Store Rating panel.

Google has often showed star reviews for local knowledge panels but not really based on the store ratings system, more based on the local ratings and reviews.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who noticed this happening on both mobile and desktop search over the weekend. He posted about it on X and I cannot replicate it - here is a screenshot from his post:

This is what I see for that query:

Yes, these store ratings have shown in normal search results for a while but not sure we've seen them in knowledge panels.

(Update) Now Google is rolling out this for Desktop results as well 🙂 https://t.co/I1PmwdVokc pic.twitter.com/a4DNm8VcmQ — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) July 14, 2024

