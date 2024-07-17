Google Knowledge Panels Tests Store Ratings Reviews

Google Stars

Google is testing showing store ratings review stars in the knowledge panels for some retail stores. Clicking on the stars will take you into the Google Store Rating panel.

Google has often showed star reviews for local knowledge panels but not really based on the store ratings system, more based on the local ratings and reviews.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who noticed this happening on both mobile and desktop search over the weekend. He posted about it on X and I cannot replicate it - here is a screenshot from his post:

Google Knowledge Panel Store Rating Stars

This is what I see for that query:

Google Knowledge Panel Without Store Rating Stars

Yes, these store ratings have shown in normal search results for a while but not sure we've seen them in knowledge panels.

Forum discussion at X.

 

