No - Reddit Is Not Blocking Google Search

Jul 4, 2024 - 7:29 am 5 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Reddit Smashing Google Wall

Today being July 4th, I normally would avoid writing stories here but there are a lot of rumors out there that Reddit is blocking Google Search from crawling and indexing its content. It is not true - Reddit is not blocking Google Search.

I mean, at first glance, it does look like Reddit's robots.txt file is blocking all search engines, including Google Search:

Reddit Robots Txt

But that is just what you and I see.

If you access it from the Google Rich Results test, as if you are really accessing it from Google's IP ranges, you see Google is indeed allowed:

Reddit Robotstxt Google Rich Results Test

Plus, just try to see if that tool can access the Reddit home page - it can and is allowed:

Reddit Google Rich Results Test

I mean, to think that Reddit is blocking Google is kind of wild. For Reddit to actually do that is even more insane. Reddit is getting paid by Google for that content and Reddit gets an insane amount of traffic from Google Search.

Nice investigation work Pedro Dias on X and Ryan Siddle over here.

So you can all relax, Reddit will still rank above you for all your content in Google Search...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google June Spam Update Done, Continuous Scroll Gone, AI Overview Links Top, Google Ads Query Match - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Reports Catching Up But It's Not Done Yet

Jul 4, 2024 - 8:20 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

No - Reddit Is Not Blocking Google Search

Jul 4, 2024 - 7:29 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2024

Jul 3, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Delays Is Not A Google Core Update

Jul 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Zero Click Study Now At 58.5% In 2024

Jul 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Current Styles Google Search Carousel

Jul 3, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2024
Next Story: Google Search Console Performance Reports Catching Up But It's Not Done Yet

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.