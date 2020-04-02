April 2020 Google Webmaster Report

Well, it has been an interesting month to say the least. I mean, tons of COVID-19 related changes have been made to Google search and local - tons. Besides for that, Google's search results are incredibly volatile the past month, just look at all the update stories we wrote this month - Google has not confirmed any of them.

Google said it will switch all sites to mobile first indexing by September. Currently the nofollow change was a policy change and nothing was really implemented yet. Google is working with official health organizations to get them more visibility in search.

Google Search Console added new email preferences and the ability to hide the performance report in the search results. Google has stopped displaying right side featured snippets.

It was a weird and busy month and the chatter in the WebmasterWorld forums is still around algorithm updates. To see last month's report, go here.

Here are the more important stories over the past 30 days if you want to catch up quickly:

Google Algorithm Update:

Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google User Interface:Google My Business & Google Local:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.