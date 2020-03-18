Google Event Schema For Virtual, Postponed & Canceled Events

Google has added some timely new properties for event schema. You can now mark your events with these additional properties. These new properties are for the eventStatus property sets under schema.org.

Here is how to use the new properties:

If the event has been canceled : Set the eventStatus property to EventCancelled and keep the original date in the startDate of the event.

Google also has virtual-location properties for virtual events.

Forum discussion at Twitter.