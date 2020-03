Is Google Bringing Back Magnifying Glass To Searches Related To Section?

Google is now testing showing a magnifying glass icon next to the search related to phrases. Google had this magnifying glass in 2018 and previous years but removed them. Google is now testing adding them back.

Here is the test, captured by Dileep Thekkethil on Twitter:

Here is what it normally looks like:

Jackie Owen also shared this with me on Twitter - so some are seeing this design change.

Forum discussion at Twitter.