March 2020 Google Webmaster Report

This was one busy month, filled with numerous unconfirmed Google search ranking updates both in web search and local. It is also after March 1st, and the nofollow link change for crawling and indexing is now just a hint but Google said no change. A Google patent application was published that may explain the Medic update. Burberry was spotted with 3D images in Google search - how cool. Google has new FAQ schema guidelines that might require you to do a lot of busy work now.

Google Search Console improved the export data files. Google also added redirect validation and reminders to the tool. Google also added a nw reviews snippet set of reports and tools for more debugging and analysis of your reviews in Google. Google Image search dropped the image dimensions on desktop results and added new image licensable metadata. Google Maps celebrated 15 years with a new logo and features; oh and it removed 4 million fake businesses and 75 million reviews last year. Google is also doing a ton of testing.

It was a busy month, busy in a different way from the February Google webmaster report.

Here are the more important stories over the past 30 days if you want to catch up quickly:

Google Algorithm Updates:

