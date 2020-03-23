Google Search Console Sends Out Notices Of Event Markup Issues

Mar 23, 2020 • 7:32 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Friday, Google began sending out notices via Google Search Console of event markup issues. This comes after Google released new supported markup for events for labeling them as virtual, postponed or cancelled.

Aaron Bradley shared a screen shot of one of these notices on Twitter:

click for full size

John Mueller from Google responded saying "Usually we'd roll these kinds of changes out a bit slower, but ... you might have noticed that things around physical events have changed fairly significantly recently ;)"

Here is how Google is labeling some events that show up in Google search:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: New Bing Microsite For Bing's URL & Content Submission API
 
blog comments powered by Disqus