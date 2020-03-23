Google Search Console Sends Out Notices Of Event Markup Issues

Friday, Google began sending out notices via Google Search Console of event markup issues. This comes after Google released new supported markup for events for labeling them as virtual, postponed or cancelled.

Aaron Bradley shared a screen shot of one of these notices on Twitter:

John Mueller from Google responded saying "Usually we'd roll these kinds of changes out a bit slower, but ... you might have noticed that things around physical events have changed fairly significantly recently ;)"

Here is how Google is labeling some events that show up in Google search:

Google now warning searchers that previously-scheduled events may be impacted by COVID-19, both on the main search page and on dedicated event rich results pages pic.twitter.com/Hng1HcWbzI — Aaron Bradley (@aaranged) March 22, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.