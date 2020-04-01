Google My Business Support During Uncertain Times

Google posted a microsite with tools and resources to help small businesses during these uncertain times. Google wrote "We know this is a difficult time for people everywhere, including small business owners. We want to help. We’ve gathered some useful resources to help your business navigate these challenging times."

The first thing they note is the $800 million in support for businesses including a "$340 million in Google Ads credits available to all SMBs with active accounts over the past year."

Then help with:

Keep your customers informed

Adjust your advertising

Continue to adapt to new customer behavior

Run your business remotely

Plus there is a lot more.

Sadly, it seems the social support from Google My Business is limited during these times.

Seems like Google My Business social support is now temporarily unavailable. 😕 pic.twitter.com/FUCadrhuHj — Sydney Marchuk 💻🐱📚🌈 (@SydneyMarchuk) March 31, 2020

