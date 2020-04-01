Google My Business Support During Uncertain Times

Apr 1, 2020
Google posted a microsite with tools and resources to help small businesses during these uncertain times. Google wrote "We know this is a difficult time for people everywhere, including small business owners. We want to help. We’ve gathered some useful resources to help your business navigate these challenging times."

The first thing they note is the $800 million in support for businesses including a "$340 million in Google Ads credits available to all SMBs with active accounts over the past year."

Then help with:

  • Keep your customers informed
  • Adjust your advertising
  • Continue to adapt to new customer behavior
  • Run your business remotely

Plus there is a lot more.

Sadly, it seems the social support from Google My Business is limited during these times.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

