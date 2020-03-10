Google People Also Ask Sees Large Reduction

Mar 10, 2020 • 7:12 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Both RankRanger and Moz are reporting large reductions in how often the people also ask box shows up in Google search. RankRanger shows a 12 point drop and Moz is showing a 6 point drop (they measure these differently).

Here are charts from both companies showing the significant drop off in these showing up in Google search results.

RankRanger shows a 12 point drop:

Mozcast shows a 6 point drop:

A lot of SEOs have strategies around the people also ask boxes and those strategies may change after this.

Mordy Oberstein from RankRanger is saying Product, Service, & Local keywords are most impacted.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

