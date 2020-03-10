Google People Also Ask Sees Large Reduction

Both RankRanger and Moz are reporting large reductions in how often the people also ask box shows up in Google search. RankRanger shows a 12 point drop and Moz is showing a 6 point drop (they measure these differently).

Here are charts from both companies showing the significant drop off in these showing up in Google search results.

RankRanger shows a 12 point drop:

Mozcast shows a 6 point drop:

A lot of SEOs have strategies around the people also ask boxes and those strategies may change after this.

Mordy Oberstein from RankRanger is saying Product, Service, & Local keywords are most impacted.

Looks like a lot of the People Also Ask box losses relate to...



Product, Service, & Local keywords! pic.twitter.com/cRvd5kyC2G



cc: @Optimisey #SEO — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) March 9, 2020

