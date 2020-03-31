Google Temporary Closed Status Now Doesn't Hurt Your Search Rankings

Google has posted an update on Twitter that now when you mark you business as temporarily closed, it will not impact your search rankings. Google said "keep customers updated on your status without affecting search rankings."

Keep customers updated on your status without affecting search rankings.



Here’s how to mark your business as temporarily closed on GMB → https://t.co/oAPn2mgoKQ — Google My Business (@GoogleMyBiz) March 30, 2020

Google recently added that feature, as I linked to above, and you can learn more how to use it over here.

When they first rolled out the Temp Closed status last week, it would basically hide your listing. They have fixed that issue now and marking as Temp Closed no longer affects rankings. — Yan Gilbert (@YanGilbertSEO) March 30, 2020

