Google Temporary Closed Status Now Doesn't Hurt Your Search Rankings

Mar 31, 2020 • 7:36 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google has posted an update on Twitter that now when you mark you business as temporarily closed, it will not impact your search rankings. Google said "keep customers updated on your status without affecting search rankings."

Google recently added that feature, as I linked to above, and you can learn more how to use it over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

