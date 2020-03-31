Google Posts In Google My Business Now Back After Being Disabled

Mar 31, 2020 • 7:42 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google has said it has reenabled the ability to use Google Posts after it was temporarily disabled. Google wrote on Twitter "business posts were temporarily disabled and have now resumed."

Here is that tweet:

Google wrote in the help document:

Attention: Business posts were temporarily disabled for some businesses and have since resumed. We’re working to reprocess previously rejected posts - please check within a few days to see whether your post is live, or create a new one. In addition, if you are creating a post about business updates related to COVID-19, you can now create a “COVID-19 update”, which will be featured more prominently within your Business Profile.

This feature stopped working last week but should now be used for communicating with customers about your business in Google Maps and Google Search.

