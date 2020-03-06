Google 3D & AR Images: More Technical Details & How To Request Inclusion

So I have been looking for more documentation and details on how to implement and request inclusion for the 3d and AR based images in Google search. Well, thanks to the AMA I did yesterday, someone shared a link I should have seen with more details.

As you know, Burberry is currently in this beta but you can try to get in this beta as well. The form to fill out to express interest is over here. Google said "this feature is currently restricted to a limited number of organizations."

The developer docs are published here and is in the early adopters program section. Google says "3D and Augmented Reality (AR) results help people view your 3D content directly from Google Search results. If people tap the View in 3D chip, it takes them into an immersive experience where they can interact with your 3D asset or even place it in their space with AR. From this viewer experience, they can either tap a chip to continue to your website or exit to the Google Search results page."

Here is how it functions:

Sorry for missing this page but here you have it now.

