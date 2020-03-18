Possible Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update This Week

Normalcy makes us happy, even if that normalcy is change. And that is what we seem to have this week with another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update this week. This update may have started on Monday, March 16th and continuing through today.

There is a nice amount of chatter at WebmasterWorld about updates this week. Here are some of those statements:

I do see some recovery after huge thursday/friday drop, but i was still down about 10-15% yesterday VS same day 2 weeks ago (because last sunday was short due to summer time, so no point comparing to it)

A couple of hours further on and my UK sites are still at 10% and 0%

Today is a disaster. Traffic is down to what it usually is between Christmas and New Years (the slowest time of year).

We've seen a small increase in rank, but a massive drop in traffic... Thinking it must be corona related

I don't know whether mine is Covid-19 related, but now 36% increase and going up. Getting all my traffic I lost since March 2019.

