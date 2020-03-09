Google Now Shows PDF Image Thumbnails In Search

Mar 9, 2020
Brian Freiesleben notified me that Google is now showing thumbnails of the PDF document in the mobile search results. Here is a screen shot I was able to replicate myself, that shows a screen shot of one of the pages of the PDF document Google lists here in the search results.

Brian shared this with me on Twitter and although it seems like I have seen this before, I really cannot find myself covering it anywhere. We do know Google can show an image in the search results from a PDF document. But this is different.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

