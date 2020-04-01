Google Initiative To Help Health Organizations Become More Visible In Search

Google has launched a new initiative to help official health organizations, such as national health ministries and US state level agencies, to become more visible in search. Google is doing this by sharing a new document on important best practices for health organization and also adding an invite only technical support group.

The best practices document is open for all to see. It covers these five areas, but specific to health organizations:

How to help users access your content on the go

The importance of good page content and titles

Ways to check how your site appears for coronavirus-related queries

How to analyze the top coronavirus related user queries

How to add structured data for FAQ content

Google also made a technical support group that is invite only. Google said you will need to register using either an email under those domains (e.g. name@health.gov) or have access to the website Search Console account. National health ministries and US state level agencies that publish COVID-19 information can take part in our new technical support group. This group helps answer Google Search questions that they may have for their websites. Complete this form to request access to this technical support group.

It is rare for Google to have special technical support groups for SEO. Google did it with JavaScript related items a while ago. But this is a special time and Google wants to help with this in a big way.

