Google In This Video Key Moments Shows Multiple Times?

Google launched key moments for videos in the Google search results last September. But generally you only see one video that shows the "in this video" key moments timeline in search. Brodie Clark posted a screen shot on Twitter showing it come up numerous times for several videos.

I cannot replicate this. So I am assuming this was a bug and not a feature. I mean, that is just too much, too much for searchers to see for a single set of search results.

Here is his screen shots:

Now this is what I see:

Can you replicate the result showing multiple videos? I am very curious.

Forum discussion at Twitter.