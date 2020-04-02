Daily Search Forum Recap: April 2, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- April 2020 Google Webmaster Report
Well, it has been an interesting month to say the least. I mean, tons of COVID-19 related changes have been made to Google search and local - tons...
- People Search Visually In Google Images But The Image Is Not What They Are Looking For
Google's John Mueller said that many people use Google Images to search visually but what they are looking for is not the image but rather something else. He said on Twitter "Lots of people search visually in Google Images, and the image is just a snippet for the result, it's not the thing they're looking for."
- Google: Spammers Would Love To Know Which Links It Labels As Spam
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "spammers would love to know which links aren't recognized as spam." That is why Google does not label which links they know are spam in Google Search Console. Google has said this before but sometimes it needs to be said again.
- Google Featured Snippets Not In Position One
Brian Freiesleben shared a screen shot of a featured snippet showing up not in the first position of the Google Search results page but lower down on the page. Back in the old days, I thought featured snippets can show in multiple locations but I can be wrong. Maybe since the new deduplication change, it stopped?
- Google Posts With Special COVID-19 Updates
If you login to Google My Business, click on Posts, you have a new option to write a post specific with COVID-19 information about your business. Google said on Twitter "COVID-19 update posts will appear at the top of your business profile in local search."
- New Google Maps Logo Statue Being Installed
Early February, Google launched a new Google Maps logo, a map pin, with the Google logo. Here is a photo from February 25th when Google had this new Google Maps pin statue installed at the GooglePlex
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Google’s Waze now gives a clear warning about unnecessary travel https://t.co/HDt9tl6nfH, Matt Navarra on Twitter
- Question About Auto Registration and The Effect On SEO : TechSEO, Reddit
- We've been hearing from sites that are struggling to keep up with a much higher load of traffic in recent days. If that's something you're struggling with, https://t.co/kzkvJE0pUI has a great new guide on how to help an, Google Webmasters on Twitter
