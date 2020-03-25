Google My Business Not Functioning Properly During COVID-19 Crisis

Mar 25, 2020 • 7:44 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story
Share This
 

There are many many complaints about Google My Business working properly now. We know the support hours have been limited due to the outbreak. We know features and functions have been removed or stalled. But it seems that there are tons of issues with Google My Business not functioning correctly.

Here is a rant from Steve Plunkett:

Joy Hawkins is keeping a comprehensive list of issues on LocalU.org.

Also, if you scan through the Google My Business Help forums, you will see many many issues.

It is unfortunate but we need to be patient during this time, with everyone.

Greg Sterling posted more about these issues on Search Engine Land.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Can Google Detect Sarcasm?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus