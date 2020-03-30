Google Search Takeout & Delivery Discover More Places Cards

Mar 30, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

If you search for some restaurant related keywords, such as [steakhouse nyc], Google will show you the typical "discover more places" carousel of images. But now Google is showing "takeout" and "delivery" cards as the first two options.

Here is a screen shot:

click for full size

Mordy Oberstein spotted this and posted it on Twitter:

Shows that searcher behavior is impacting the Google search results?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: March 27, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus