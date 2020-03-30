Google Search Takeout & Delivery Discover More Places Cards

If you search for some restaurant related keywords, such as [steakhouse nyc], Google will show you the typical "discover more places" carousel of images. But now Google is showing "takeout" and "delivery" cards as the first two options.

Here is a screen shot:

Mordy Oberstein spotted this and posted it on Twitter:

Here's an interesting one.



Every food-related Discover More Places carousel now begins with cards for 'Takeout' and 'Delivery'



Makes total sense.



cc; @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/n7JkcZhvuJ — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) March 30, 2020

Shows that searcher behavior is impacting the Google search results?

