Google Search Takeout & Delivery Discover More Places Cards

If you search for some restaurant related keywords, such as [steakhouse nyc], Google will show you the typical "discover more places" carousel of images. But now Google is showing "takeout" and "delivery" cards as the first two options.
Here is a screen shot:
Mordy Oberstein spotted this and posted it on Twitter:
Here's an interesting one.— Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) March 30, 2020
Every food-related Discover More Places carousel now begins with cards for 'Takeout' and 'Delivery'
Makes total sense.
Makes total sense.
Shows that searcher behavior is impacting the Google search results?
